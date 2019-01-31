Indian troops launch operation in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops have launched massive cordon and search operations in Samba, Pulwama and Kulgam districts.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the massive search operation by the troops continued on the second consecutive day, today (Wednesday), in Basantar and several other areas of Ramgarh in Jammu ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the occupied territory on February 3.

The troops also conducted door-to-door searches during continued massive cordon operation in Aglar area of Pulwama district. The troops sealed all the entry and exit points of the area.

Meanwhile, three civilians were injured in a grenade blast in Kulgam district, today. Unidentified persons hurled a grenade towards Damhal-Hanjipora Police station in the district.

The grenade exploded outside the premises of the police station resulting in the injuring of three people. The injured were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.