Father of 21dies in Diamer road accident

GILGIT: Father of 21 children dies in a tragic road accident. A Levies Havaldar lost his life in a traffic accident near Chilas, in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district here on Wednesday. Havaldar Pervez, an official of the Levies paramilitary force, was hit by a speeding car while he was riding a motorcycle. Havaldar Pervez died on the spot due to impact of the collision, said a Chilas based police official. Havaldar Pervez has 21 children from three marriages. After Havaldar Pervez’s death, bringing up the children has become a major issue for the family.