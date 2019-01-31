PML-N govt’s gas schemes may be scrapped

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division of the Ministry of Energy told the PAC Subcommittee that the government has proposed for scraping the gas schemes that were approved in the last days of the governments of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbassi on which the work was not initiated yet. While the summary has been moved for the Cabinet approval for seeking supplementary grant of Rs4 billion for the ongoing schemes which were almost completed and other schemes initiated during the tenure of the previous government. The PAC Subcommittee held a meeting here on Wednesday with its convener Syed Naved Qamar in the chair in which the audit paras of the Petroleum Ministry were examined. Additional Secretary in charge, Petroleum Division, told the Subcommittee that the summary will be moved to the cabinet with regard to new gas schemes and ongoing schemes of the previous government with three options through which recommendation for scraping those schemes approved by the former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbassi which have not started yet and seeking supplementary grant of Rs4 billion to complete ongoing gas schemes. Acting MD of SNGPL Amir Tufail told the Subcommittee that the Finance Ministry has yet to release Rs37 million for Gas schemes of Rs174 million approved in tenure of PML-N government.