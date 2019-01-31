close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

Boy killed

National

LAHORE: A 16-year-old boy was killed while two others received injuries when two groups clashed over parking of vans in the Hunjerwal police limits on Wednesday.

A police official said two groups clashed over the parking issue near Borhwala Dera Mansoora on Multan Road. As a result, one of the groups opened fire, killing Zeeshan on the spot and injuring Shahid (35) and Ahmad (26). Police reached the scene, collected evidence and removed the body to morgue.

