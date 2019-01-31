close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
Sabah
January 31, 2019

Hamza permitted to travel abroad

Top Story

January 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry on Wednesday permitted Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif to travel abroad, according to sources. Hamza had filed a one-time travel request. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML N) leader had also submitted the request before a court in Lahore, sources in the Interior Ministry told a private TV channel. A one-time travel permission allows travel to foreign countries for 10 to 30 days. Hamza’s name has been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) request. Earlier this month the Lahore High Court granted permission to Hamza to travel abroad for a period of 10 days.

