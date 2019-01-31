Govt hasn’t yet opted for Euro and Sukuk bonds options

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A news item in reference to Economic Affairs Division’s Monthly Disbursement Report July-Dec, 2018 carried by a section of media on 29th January contends that PTI led government received just $2.3 billion in first half (July-Dec) from all multilateral and bilateral creditors in shape of loans and grants in current fiscal year against $5.89 billion received in the same period last year, says a press release on Wednesday. This comparison is incorrect because in the previous corresponding period, the government received $2.5 billion additional from international capital markets through issuance of Eurobonds and Sukuk and raised $1.16 billion from commercial sources. However, the present government hasn’t gone for these options so far.
