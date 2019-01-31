Govt hasn’t yet opted for Euro and Sukuk bonds options

ISLAMABAD: A news item in reference to Economic Affairs Division’s Monthly Disbursement Report July-Dec, 2018 carried by a section of media on 29th January contends that PTI led government received just $2.3 billion in first half (July-Dec) from all multilateral and bilateral creditors in shape of loans and grants in current fiscal year against $5.89 billion received in the same period last year, says a press release on Wednesday. This comparison is incorrect because in the previous corresponding period, the government received $2.5 billion additional from international capital markets through issuance of Eurobonds and Sukuk and raised $1.16 billion from commercial sources. However, the present government hasn’t gone for these options so far.