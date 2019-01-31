Alleged rigging: MPs body approves rules unanimously

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Committee on Election 2018 has approved the rules and procedure for the committee unanimously while the terms of reference for the committee would be finalised in the next meeting.

The Parliamentary Committee on Elections 2018 held its meeting under its chairman, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak at the Parliament House. It was decided that the name of the Parliamentary Committee on Elections 2018 would be changed and it would be named a Special Committee instead of the Parliamentary Committee and in this regard the notification of the committee would also be amended.

It was decided in the meeting that the initial sessions of the committee would be held in-camera and would be open later on.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said there is nothing to hide and the meeting should be open. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan had more power than any election commission in the world and if he had a power, he could not allow to form the committee.

Rana Tanveer Hussain of the PML-N said there were shortcoming in the election process and the committee is proper place to give recommendations for bringing improvement in the election process with removing the legal lacunae.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood presented the report of the sub-committee of the Parliamentary Committee and told the committee that the sub-committed is unable to reach on consensus on the ToRs so the proposed ToRs of government and opposition presented to the committee to decide on it.

It was decided in the meeting that the committee would examine and decide on the ToRs in the next meeting that will be held in the second week of February.

Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik also presented the report of the Senate’s Committee on Interior on the allegations of rigging in the election. Rehman Malik will brief the committee on the report of the Senate’s Committee on Interior in the next meeting scheduled o be held in second week of February.