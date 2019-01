Qarshi down Greens in veterans cricket

LAHORE: Aftab Qarshi defeated Lahore Greens by 27 runs in a match of National Veterans Cricket Tournament at the Cricket Centre Ground. Scores: Aftab Qarshi 220/5 in 25 overs (Sohail Idrees 107*, Asif Ejaz 48, Haroon Rasheed 24, Abdul Hafeez 2/34). Lahore Greens 193 all out in 24.5 overs (Jamil Bhatti 52, Zubair Idrees 35, Asad Dar 31, Sajjad Butt 25, Mohsin Aftab Qarshi 2/43, Tehseen Mirza 2/32, Kashif Shafi 2/42).