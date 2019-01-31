Golden Star, Model Town advance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Golden Star Club beat Mughalpura Gymkhana Club by 24 runs in a match of 34th Yasin Akhtar Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament at the LCCA Ground. All-round Performance by Noman Butt was the highlight of the match. Scores: Golden Star Club 191/9 in 20 overs
Noman butt 80, Sadaqat Ali 35, Azzamul haq 21, Adnan Danish 2/27, Haris Basheer 2/38). Mughalpura Gymkhana 167/9 in 20 Overs (Mubashar Habib 52, Haris Basheer 32, Ali Shahid 26, Sajawal Butt 4/16, Noman Butt 2/35). Noman Butt was declared Man of the Match for his allround performance.
In another match of Yasin Akhtar Memorial Cricket Tournament Model Town Gym beat Ravi Gymkhana by 3 runs at Ittefaq LRCA Ground.Scores: Model Town Gymkhana 146/7 in 15 overs (Ali Riaz 55, Shoaib Akram 26, Haroon Rashid 19, Daniyal Khan 30*, Zeeshan Waqar 2/23). Ravi Gymkhana 143/5 in 15 overs (Imran Malik 22, Aryan Abbas 32, Ali Khan 40*, Ayub Khan 20*, Asif Ali 3/28).
