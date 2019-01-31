Xavi has last laugh with Asian Cup predictions

DOHA: The 2010 World Cup had Paul the Octopus, the NFL has play-call predictor extraordinaire Tony Romo, and this year’s Asian Cup has Barcelona great, and now soothsayer, Xavi Hernandez.

The Spanish World Cup winner has proved remarkably skilled off the pitch as well as on it, with a series of stunning predictions about what would happen in the tournament.He has an almost 100 percent record, including picking Qatar and Japan as surprise finalists. Before that he correctly predicted seven of the last eight quarterfinalists and three of the four semifinalists.

The only predictions he has got wrong so far is tipping Syria to get to the last eight — Vietnam did instead — and Australia to make the semifinals, but they lost to the United Arab Emirates.