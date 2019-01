SL suffer more setbacks ahead of Aussie Test

SYDNEY: Sri Lanka’s preparations for the final Test against Australia suffered further setbacks Wednesday when coach Chandika Hathurusingha was stripped of his team selection responsibilities and their batting coach returned home for personal reasons.

Hathurusingha was officially removed from the on-tour selection panel, governing body Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said, although it is understood he still has a say on player decisions. “The majority decision of the manager, captain and members of the selection committee shall prevail on any selection made,” SLC said in a statement, without giving details about why the change was made. It added that batting coach Jon Lewis was “on leave to attend a family matter”, with Avishka Gunawardena flying to Australia to replace him.