Zameen Polo: Narrow victories for Total, Diamond Paints

LAHORE: Total Nutrition and Diamond Paints/Newage carved out narrow victories in the Zameen Polo Cup 2019 here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, it was two and a half goal handicap which provided Total Nutrition 6 1/2-6 victory. From the winning side, which had two and a half goal handicap, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi struck two goals while Bilal Haye and Omar Asjad Malhi contributed one goal each. From the losing side, Juan Cruz Losada pumped in four goals and Hamza Mawaz Khan converted two.

Guard Group/Master Paints started the match with a field goal through Hamza Mawaz to take 1-0 lead which couldn’t last long as Total Nutrition replied a field goal through Mumtaz Abbas to level the score at 1-1. Total Nutrition fully dominated the second chukker as they converted two goals - one each by Bilal Haye and Mumtaz Abbas - to take 3-1 lead.

Omar Asjad started the third chukker with a field goal to further enhance Total Nutrition lead to 4-1. Guard Group then bounced back with a hat-trick to square the things at 4-4. Losada slammed in a brace and Hamza hit one. In the fourth and last chukker, Losada added two more in Guard Group tally to provide his side 6-4 lead which remained intact till the final whistle. But the two and a half goal handicap came to rescue of Total Nutrition, who won the match by 6 1/2-6.

Once again it was half goal handicap advantage, which helped Diamond Paints/Newage beat Olympia/Momin Ghee by 5 1/2-5. For Diamond Paints/Newage, which had half goal handicap, Hissam Ali Hyder emerged as hero of the day as he scored a quartet in his team’s triumph while Shah Shamyl Alam struck one. From the losing side, Abdul Rehman Monnoo hammered a hat-trick and Nicolas Corti a brace. Diamond Paints/Newage started the match well with a brace by Hissam Hyder to have 2-0 lead while Nicoas hit one for Olympia to make it 2-1. Shah Shamyl converted only goal of the second chukker to stretch Diamond Paints lead to 3-1. Olympia dominated the third chukker by pumping in two goals through Nicolas and Abdul Rehman to level the score at 3-3.

The highly-charged fourth and last chukker was evenly poised as both the sides banged a brace each to make it 5-5. Abdul Rehman thwarted two goals for Olympia and Hissam Hyder banged in a brace for Diamond Paints. When the final whistle was blown, the score equal at 5-5 and it was half goal handicap, which declared Diamond Paints winners with a score of 5 1/2-5.