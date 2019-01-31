PSB working virtually at a standstill

ISLAMABAD: Another quarter of year of non-productive era in the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has come to conclusion as government’s half-hearted endeavour to hire a permanent Director General continues.

The sports fraternity continues to question the utility of this white elephant (PSB) covering kilometres of land in the heart of capital. Turn up at the PSB offices every now and then and you would find a new bureaucrat sitting on Director General (DG) chair, learning the art of administrating a sports organisation and trying to equip himself with a required knowledge of keeping liaison with federations and athletes.

In recent times some DGs did not even bother to get involved in the most urgent requirements of domestic sports. In the era of sports revolution around the world especially in our neighboring countries where day in and day out we continue to watch their athletes in action at domestic level, the PSB has kept a complete mum for the last one year as if it has nothing to do.

Over the last one year, the PSB has seen no less than five Director Generals changing guards with Khaqan Baber being the latest one. No PSB employee has any clue as what would be the future of this organisation which has contributed so much in the past especially during the time it was really active.

The PSB working has virtually on the standstill for over a year now. Whether it is about organising national camps for the future international events, appointments of coaches, releasing of regular annual grants to federations, things are at halt.

The ad-hocism has virtually ruined the base of this important sports department. Those who have been handling the PSB affairs on ad hoc basis are least bothered or concerned as to what are the requirements of sports fraternity to keep things moving at right pace in an effort to compete against the best around. Almost all the sports federations have been waiting for the release of their prescribed annual grants for the last ten months now and that wait seems continuing courtesy to government slow pace purposed remedial measures that continue to be in the pipeline.

Admitted that there are some of the sports federations like Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) that had been lucky enough to get huge grants from the federal government during the past three years, there are others which are virtually depended on the government funds. No release of annual grants means little progress on their side.

With SA Games approaching fast there is a need for quick and affective support for those athletes who are in the run to represent the country in these Games.The questions arises why there is no end to ad hocism. Why the government takes the PSB issue so lightly and why the Board has been left to die its own death?

Even before the retirement of Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera (who is now behind the bars) the PSB started having part timers as its Director Generals. Since no real effort has been made in recent past to have a professional Director General of this most important sports institution, the working of the PSB has gone from bad to worse. What it needs is a full time professional sports administrator not a part timer who would just be there waiting for next posting.