Pak, Nepal blind women cricketers open sports festival

LAHORE: The visiting Nepal women blind cricket team along with Pakistan team inaugurated the Tufian sports festival in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

According to information available here upon their arrival at the University of Faisalabad, both the team were accorded a warm welcome which was followed by a reception. Prof Dr M Saeed, Rector University of Faisalabad, Mian M Hyder, Chairman Board of Governors, Ms. Zahida Maqbool Additional Registrar, Dr. Fatima Iqbal, School of Optometry University of Faisalabad and thousands of Students tenderly welcomed the Visually Impaired Cricket Teams of Nepal and Pakistan.

The University administration appreciated the efforts of Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) for the promotion of Cricket among blind girls in Pakistan and presented him a shield to acknowledge his services for the cause of blind women cricket. Pawan Ghimrie, Chairman Cricket Association of the Blind in Nepal was also presented a shield. Speaking on the occasion Syed Sultan Shah thanked the University administration for their warm welcome and expressed the hope that the university will supplement the ongoing efforts of Pakistan Blind Cricket council for the further uplift of the game in the country.