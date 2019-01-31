Mitchell, Tickner in NZ squad for India T20s

WELLINGTON: Batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and fast bowler Blair Tickner have earned their maiden call-ups to the New Zealand squad for the T20I series against India.

While Mitchell has been included for all the three games, Tickner will join the squad for the third T20I, replacing Lockie Ferguson. Kane Williamson returns to captain New Zealand. Henry Nicholls, who was stand-in against Sri Lanka recently, has been left out alongside Glenn Phillips and Seth Rance. Trent Boult has again been granted some rest as a part of his workload management and doesn’t feature in the squad. Mitchell plays for Northern Districts and has been impressive this summer in the domestic Twenty20 Super Smash and while playing for New Zealand A. He hit 61 off 23 against Central Districts last week and can be handy with the ball in the death overs.

“Daryl has shown his value with the bat and also tends to bowl at some tough times for the Knights, and Blair is well-respected among his team-mates and opponents alike as someone who bowls a heavy ball at good pace,” New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said. Doug Bracewell, who was called in as an injury replacement for Jimmy Neesham in the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka, has retained his place after putting in an impressive performance.

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner.