Neymar ruled out for 10 weeks

PARIS: Neymar will miss both legs of Paris Saint-Germain’s upcoming Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United after the French club confirmed on Wednesday that the world’s most expensive player would be out for 10 weeks with a metatarsal injury.

However, Neymar will not undergo an operation, with PSG saying the 26-year-old Brazilian had instead agreed on “a conservative treatment” that could see him return in time for the Champions League quarterfinals in April should they qualify.

Neymar suffered the injury in PSG’s 2-0 French Cup win against Strasbourg last week, and his coach Thomas Tuchel had already all but ruled the 222-million-euro forward out of the first leg against United at Old Trafford on February 12.

The second leg of that tie is scheduled for March 6, and the timeline announced by the club means he could just make it back in time for a quarterfinal first leg, due to be played on April 9 and 10. The second legs are set for the following week.