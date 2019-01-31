close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
January 31, 2019

Sharapova out of WTA event

Sports

January 31, 2019

ST PETERSBURG: Maria Sharapova’s right shoulder problems led her to pull out of the St Petersburg WTA tournament, the organisers said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old has been struggling back to elite fitness since watching from the sidelines during a 15-month doping ban ended in 2017. The five-time major winner beat Daria Gavrilova of Australia 6-0, 6-4 in her debut in the tournament, but suffered with her shoulder injury afterwards. Sharapova’s withdrawal opened the way into the last eight for third-seeded Daria Kasaatkina, who enjoyed an opening round bye.The former world number one Sharapova failed to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals earlier in January, but claimed she still believes she can increase her tally of five Slam titles.

