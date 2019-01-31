close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
January 31, 2019

B’desh Opp calls for fresh polls

January 31, 2019

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s opposition demanded fresh elections Wednesday as parliament convened for the first time since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stormed to power in a disputed poll her rivals say was rigged. Police said several hundred demonstrators gathered in the capital Dhaka to protest against Hasina and her crushing victory in late December, which reduced the beleaguered opposition to just eight seats. Hasina won a third-straight term and her Awami League secured 96 percent of the vote in an election her critics and international observers say was plagued by irregularities.

