Restoration of damaged roads, electricity system demanded

MANSEHRA: The district council through a unanimously adopted resolution on Wednesday asked the Communication and Works Department and Peshawar Electric Supply Company to restore roads and electricity infrastructure which was damaged in recent snowfall in upper parts of the district.

“The people in Siran and Konsh valleys and other mountainous parts of the district are still in trouble but no steps are being taken to mitigate their sufferings,” Councillor Muhammad Qadir told the council on Wednesday.

The council, which met with convener Murtaza Tanoli in the chair, also passed another resolution seeking provincial status for Hazara division.

Qadir said that the Communication and Works Department and Pesco should repair roads and electricity system destroyed because of record snowfall of almost a decade in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam said that cases of such contractors, who had not completed their work, would be referred to Anti-Corruption Establishment for legal action against them.