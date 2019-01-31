PML-N to take legal action against 11 councillors

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has launched the legal formalities to de-seat its 11 tehsil councillors, including six women, for breaching the party discipline.

The 11 PML-N tehsil councillors had elected one of them as tehsil nazim with the support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the election held earlier this month.

“We have served the 11 councillors with show-cause notices as a legal formality to de-seat them,” Zafar Mehmood, the district president of PML-N, told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said that Umar Farooq, a councillor of his party, ran for the office of tehsil nazim in breach of the party discipline and was elected tehsil nazim with the support of PTI.

“Farooq in his nomination papers filed for the office of tehsil nazim declared himself as an independent candidate, which is a gross violation of Local Government Act 2013,” said Mehmood. “We want a by-election in these union councils and we will re-elect our nazim in the larger public interest and democracy,” said Mehmood.