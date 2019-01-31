NUST convocation

Islamabad : National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science (SEECS) held its 11th convocation at the university’s main campus here on Tuesday. Lt Gen (r) Naweed Zaman, HI(M), rector NUST, graced the occasion as chief guest. A total of 405 graduates were conferred BS, BE, MS and PhD degrees in the fields of Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering Computer Science, Information Security, Information Technology & Innovative Technologies in Education.

In his convocation address, Lt Gen (r) Naweed Zaman, HI(M), rector NUST, felicitated the graduates, and advised them to make optimum use of knowledge and skills gained at their alma mater towards addressing current and impending socio-economic challenges of the country. He was all-praise for NUST SEECS for playing an instrumental role in producing innovative and creative professionals, equipped with sound analytical and problem-solving skills. He hoped that with each passing day, and with a focus on newly emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IOT), Cloud Computing, Big data, etc., the School will InshAllah rise to even greater heights.

The Rector also made special mention of some of NUST’s recent initiatives for enhancing SEECS international collaborations, including partnership with School of Cyber Science & Technology at Beihang University, China, for the establishment of Cyber Security Research Centre, and Beidu Belt & Road School of Beihang University, China, for setting up of Global Navigation Research Lab at SEECS.