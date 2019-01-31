A tribute and a lesson

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : For its monthly meeting the Floral Art Society Islamabad/Rawalpindi held a reference for Anver Jehan Ansari - a long time member of the society who passed away recently and a teaching session by Farhana Azeem titled, ‘Define and Compare’ about interpretation and design. The topic was, ‘Winter is here,’ and members were requested to bring a pre-made, free size exhibit depicting this theme. These arrangements were displayed on stage so that the program could be conducted around them. Asma Ansari, an expert in floral art, had made a special one as a tribute to her mother-in-law, admitting she had learned everything from her.
Paying a touching homage to the deceased, president FAS, Zeenat Salim said she had enriched the lives of those around her with the immense knowledge she had - not only was she a great floral artist but she was accomplished in many other spheres of life - cooking; painting and acting - and a member of many clubs and societies. “Anver was an epitome of love, strength, family values, friendship and bravery” she said. “She was a woman of steel with the kindest heart - one of a kind. Her demise is not only a loss for her family but for all who knew her.” And it has to be said - Anvers presence was sorely missed.
After this, Farhana began her programme, emphasising her lesson with a slide show that detailed the many aspects of floral arrangement, especially on a given topic. She is an expert with many articles and lectures to her credit so it was a good learning experience for the members. After that she did a critique of the arrangements with her usual panache and sense of humour - with members trying to explain their concepts and having a great time doing it - exchanging pleasantries and enjoying Farhana’s remarks.
As usual, birthday wishes were accorded to those members who have birthdays this month - with small pots of plants contributed by Ghazala Abdulla presented to each as a gift. A vote of thanks was given to Farhana and refreshments were served.
Islamabad : For its monthly meeting the Floral Art Society Islamabad/Rawalpindi held a reference for Anver Jehan Ansari - a long time member of the society who passed away recently and a teaching session by Farhana Azeem titled, ‘Define and Compare’ about interpretation and design. The topic was, ‘Winter is here,’ and members were requested to bring a pre-made, free size exhibit depicting this theme. These arrangements were displayed on stage so that the program could be conducted around them. Asma Ansari, an expert in floral art, had made a special one as a tribute to her mother-in-law, admitting she had learned everything from her.
Paying a touching homage to the deceased, president FAS, Zeenat Salim said she had enriched the lives of those around her with the immense knowledge she had - not only was she a great floral artist but she was accomplished in many other spheres of life - cooking; painting and acting - and a member of many clubs and societies. “Anver was an epitome of love, strength, family values, friendship and bravery” she said. “She was a woman of steel with the kindest heart - one of a kind. Her demise is not only a loss for her family but for all who knew her.” And it has to be said - Anvers presence was sorely missed.
After this, Farhana began her programme, emphasising her lesson with a slide show that detailed the many aspects of floral arrangement, especially on a given topic. She is an expert with many articles and lectures to her credit so it was a good learning experience for the members. After that she did a critique of the arrangements with her usual panache and sense of humour - with members trying to explain their concepts and having a great time doing it - exchanging pleasantries and enjoying Farhana’s remarks.
As usual, birthday wishes were accorded to those members who have birthdays this month - with small pots of plants contributed by Ghazala Abdulla presented to each as a gift. A vote of thanks was given to Farhana and refreshments were served.