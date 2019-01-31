A tribute and a lesson

Islamabad : For its monthly meeting the Floral Art Society Islamabad/Rawalpindi held a reference for Anver Jehan Ansari - a long time member of the society who passed away recently and a teaching session by Farhana Azeem titled, ‘Define and Compare’ about interpretation and design. The topic was, ‘Winter is here,’ and members were requested to bring a pre-made, free size exhibit depicting this theme. These arrangements were displayed on stage so that the program could be conducted around them. Asma Ansari, an expert in floral art, had made a special one as a tribute to her mother-in-law, admitting she had learned everything from her.

Paying a touching homage to the deceased, president FAS, Zeenat Salim said she had enriched the lives of those around her with the immense knowledge she had - not only was she a great floral artist but she was accomplished in many other spheres of life - cooking; painting and acting - and a member of many clubs and societies. “Anver was an epitome of love, strength, family values, friendship and bravery” she said. “She was a woman of steel with the kindest heart - one of a kind. Her demise is not only a loss for her family but for all who knew her.” And it has to be said - Anvers presence was sorely missed.

After this, Farhana began her programme, emphasising her lesson with a slide show that detailed the many aspects of floral arrangement, especially on a given topic. She is an expert with many articles and lectures to her credit so it was a good learning experience for the members. After that she did a critique of the arrangements with her usual panache and sense of humour - with members trying to explain their concepts and having a great time doing it - exchanging pleasantries and enjoying Farhana’s remarks.

As usual, birthday wishes were accorded to those members who have birthdays this month - with small pots of plants contributed by Ghazala Abdulla presented to each as a gift. A vote of thanks was given to Farhana and refreshments were served.