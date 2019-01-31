close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 31, 2019

CTP lifts 40 bikes, 20 vehicles on parking rules violations

Islamabad

January 31, 2019

Rawalpindi : City Traffic Police on the directive of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf on Wednesday launched operation against illegal, wrong and double parking and lifters of CTP removed 40 motorcycles and 20 vehicles from Raja Bazaar and adjoining areas.

According to a CTP spokesman, special squad of CTP and TMA under the supervision of DSP Traffic City Circle, Azmat Hayat and In-charge Traffic City Sector, Inspector Sarfraz conducted operation in Raja Bazaar, Iqbal Road, Bohar Bazaar, Liaquat Road, Bara Market and Imperial Market areas and also removed encroachments to clear the roads for smooth traffic flow. -- APP

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad