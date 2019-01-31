CTP lifts 40 bikes, 20 vehicles on parking rules violations

Rawalpindi : City Traffic Police on the directive of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf on Wednesday launched operation against illegal, wrong and double parking and lifters of CTP removed 40 motorcycles and 20 vehicles from Raja Bazaar and adjoining areas.

According to a CTP spokesman, special squad of CTP and TMA under the supervision of DSP Traffic City Circle, Azmat Hayat and In-charge Traffic City Sector, Inspector Sarfraz conducted operation in Raja Bazaar, Iqbal Road, Bohar Bazaar, Liaquat Road, Bara Market and Imperial Market areas and also removed encroachments to clear the roads for smooth traffic flow. -- APP