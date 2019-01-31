City School hosts British Council Study Campus Drive

Islamabad : The City School, Capital Campus on Wednesday hosted the British Council Study UK Campus Drive 2019, says a press release.

Focused primarily on the students of The City School, this was an exclusive opportunity for citizens to meet the representatives from UK educational institutions and to discuss in detail the UK application process, life on campus and studying in the UK.

The universities represented were: Birmingham City University, Cambridge Education Group, Coventry University, Queen Mary University of London, Ulster University, University of Dundee, University of Glasgow, University of Lincoln, University of Salford, University of Surrey and University of Warwick.