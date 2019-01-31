Pindiites suffer from illegal use of gas compressors

Residents of houses from 16 to 24 and 41 to 31 situated in Street 3, Fazal Town Phase-1 are surviving the coldest nights by wearing as many clothes as possible, huddling around LPG stoves and sleeping close to electric heaters.

Azra Jaffry, a college student, says: “The gas supply is just like a dew drop in our area and we are using LPG cylinders despite proper lodging of complaints with the gas agency, for many years now, very unfortunate situation, indeed.”

“I have got to keep warm,” says Komal Naqvi, a school teacher. She and her two kids, 8 and 10, live in a house with a geyser lacking gas. Without heat or hot water, the 30-year-old mother keeps her family warm with electric heater. Consequently, the IESCO bill soars.

“As temperatures plummet every winter, our call for regular supply of gas surges but our complaints about inadequate gas supply always fall on deaf ears of the SNGPL officials,” says Soma Ali, an IT specialist.

“For us winter means inflated bills without gas supply. It’s particularly painful to people of modest means like me. At a certain stage I stop paying utility bills. Whether fault lies with the SNGPL officials, unpaid bills or merely a broken heater almost seems irrelevant as I try hard to keep warm,” says Oun Haider, a government clerk.

Shireen Abbas, a private office worker, says: “My two teenage children, Tipu and Humaira, and I share one electric heater in the bedroom. Why the SNGPL team never visits our street to see the illegal use of compressors, which deprives us of our share of the gas.”

“My family deals with the cold by wearing extra layers of clothing and boiling water on the LPG stove to steam the house,” says Shafqat Hussain, a laborer.

“Anum Zaidi, a nurse, says: “I try to stave off the cold by stuffing clothing under the bedroom door and keeping thick plastic wrap over the window. At night, I give my daughters a heater and settle for extra blankets and clothing for myself.” “I’m just worried about them,” she adds, focusing her gaze on Fatima, 11, and Fizza, 6.

Sadia Imam, a housewife, says: “I am receiving far lesser quantity of gas than required so it is difficult for me to cook food. As a result of the shortage of gas my kids have to go to school without breakfast. I can’t even prepare a cup of tea.”

“When are we going to have full gas pressure in our street,” the dwellers of Street III, Fazal Town Phase-I ask. Anger prevails among them over the non- supply of gas by the SNGPL.