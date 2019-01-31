close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
January 31, 2019

Idrees Sh elected as PBC Executive Committee chairman

Islamabad

January 31, 2019

Islamabad: Hafiz Muhammad Idrees Sheikh, Member Pakistan Bar Council, senior advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan has been elected as chairman, Executive Committee, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Wednesday, says a press release.

He is a life member of Rawalpindi Bar Associate, real brother of Muhammad Ilyas Sheikh Advocate Supreme Court. He is leading Tax practitioner of the country and remained president of Tax Bar for many times.

