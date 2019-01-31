NLPD to organise international calligraphy exhibition in March

Islamabad : National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) has planned to organise an International Calligraphy Exhibition by mid of March with an aim to revive the glorious art of calligraphy.

According to an official of NLPD, international calligraphers from different countries including Turkey, Iran and many others have started submitting calligraphic art pieces to the department which will be displayed in the exhibition.

Renowned international calligraphers will participate in the exhibition who will be given an opportunity to interact with local calligraphers and exchange valuable ideas.

The objective behind arranging this exhibition is to promote the Islamic art of calligraphy and the outstanding works of international level calligraphers as well as encourage and motivate the youngsters toward learning the intricacies of this art, the official said.

The event will be arranged at a local hotel and calligraphers, dignitaries and prominent personalities will participate.

The official said advent of electronic gadgets and social media has impacted the urge for learning calligraphy especially among the youth however NLPD has been taking several measures to protect this art.

The art of calligraphy plays an instrumental role in representing Islamic and cultural values of any country and this art should be promoted among youngsters to keep it alive, the official added.