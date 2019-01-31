Contract inked for provision of Sehat Insaf Card to 15m families

Islamabad : The Ministry of Health Wednesday signed a contract with State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan for implementation of the Sehat Sahulat Programme (SSP) in all districts of Pakistan.

The contract was signed by Secretary Health Zahid Saeed and Chairman of the State Life Insurance Corporation in the presence of Minister for Health Aamer Mehmood Kiani. Through this initiative, poor families will get free health insurance to secure indoor healthcare services worth Rs. 720,000 from empanelled hospitals. The programme will provide ‘Sehat Insaf Cards’ to 15 million families in Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, AJK, GB and old districts of FATA through a transparent and computerized mechanism.

Services available from the Sehat Insaf Card include open heart surgeries, insertion of stents, management of cancer, neurosurgical procures, burn management, accident management, dialysis, intensive care management, deliveries, C-section and other medical and surgical procedures. The programme will also provide transportation costs of Rs. 1,000 to its beneficiaries on their discharge from hospital. An estimated 15 million Pakistani families below the poverty line will benefit from this scheme.