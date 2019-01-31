Man shot dead in Manawan

LAHORE: A 55-year-old man was shot dead on Wednesday by some unidentified persons in the limits of Manawan police.

The victim was identified as Sharif. The unidentified killers shot the victim and threw his body in an empty plot. Police shifted the body to morgue. found dead: A 60-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Shahdara police on Wednesday.

Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was a homeless who might have died of cold weather. The body, lying near Shahdara Mor, was spotted by some passersby. Police shifted the body to mortuary.

9,084 vehicles ticketed: Lahore Transport Company in current month took action against 9,830 public transport vehicles and challaned 9,084 vehicles, including 139 buses, 1,068 vans, 184 coasters, 2,778 four-stroke rickshaws and 5,618 motorcycle rickshaws on violations of Motor Vehicle Ordinance.

They were challaned over violation of fitness certificate, route permit, illegal LPG cylinders and overcharging. Over 746 vehicles were impounded at various police stations in Lahore and overcharged fares worth Rs 10,085 were returned to passengers. Lahore Transport Company’s trained transport enforcement inspectors and senior officials time to time distribute pamphlets and organise awareness training among drivers and fare collectors.

nabbed: Civil Lines division police have arrested 87 criminals and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession. Police recovered six pistols, one kilogram Charas and 125 litre liquor from their possession.

PHC: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed 32 businesses of quacks in the last two days. The Punjab Healthcare Commission enforcement teams visited 224 treatment centres in five cities and closed down 32 outlets where quacks were treating patients.

Ten outlets were sealed in Mandi Bahauddin, eight in Jatoi, Muzaffargarh district, six in Rawalpindi and four each in Sahiwal, Sargodha district and Pattoki, Kasur district.

moot: The Group of Gravitation and Cosmology, Punjab University Department of Mathematics, will organise concluding ceremony of 5-day first international conference on ‘Gravitation and Cosmology’ on Thursday (today) at 1:10pm at Al-Raazi Hall. Punjab University Vice- Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar will be the chief guest on the occasion.