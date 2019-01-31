LWMC to ensure exceptional cleanliness conditions

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will adopt all possible measures to ensure exceptional cleanliness conditions in the provincial metropolis.

This was claimed by the newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer of LWMC Khalid Nazir while talking to reporters at LWMC head office here Wednesday. CEO Khalid Nazir while talking to the journalist stated that soon sanitation condition will speak for itself. He added that citizens hold a very important social responsibility of proper disposal of solid waste rather than littering.

He briefed the media persons that in order to facilitate citizens and swift redress of their complaints, the LWMC will develop a mobile application in collaboration with PITB he also highlighted to increase the level of awareness among public by conducting awareness campaigns in the city. In his concluding remarks, LWMC CEO expressed gratitude to all journalists for coming and emphasised the positive role of media in the society.

Clean & Green campaign: As a part of Clean & Green campaign, the students of Government Girls High School, Tajpura, joined the cleanliness awareness and plantation drive of Albayrak Waste Management Company on Wednesday. The drive aimed to sensitise the citizens especially students about their individual role in keeping the city clean. An awareness camp was established where Albayrak team along with the students distributed pamphlets among residents, shopkeepers and pedestrians. A mega cleanup operation was also conducted, which was supervised by Senior Manager Operations Albayrak Fateh Kirici. Later, the students and Albayrak senior management planted saplings in the area and emphasised on the importance of plantation to curb environmental pollution. The one-day activity was concluded with an awareness walk.

seminar: Punjab University’s Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) in collaboration with Partition 1947 Archive Organisation has organised a seminar ‘Fellowship of 1947 Partition Archive’. Brig (r) Khalid Amin was the keynote speaker while CSAS Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members and students including M.Phil & PhD scholars participated.

Brig (r) Khalid discussed the personal account of experiences when he was in Delhi in 1940s. He described the atrocities of British Raj and Hindus on the Muslims which laid the foundation of Pakistan as a separate autonomous state. He said under the British colonial rule the Muslims suffered a lot.

Somalian delegates: Somalia’s Cultural Attaché and students from Somalia Wednesday called on Punjab University Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt. Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, College of Pharmacy Principal Prof Dr Nadeem Irfan Bukhari and Student Advisor Dr Zeeshan Danish were also present.

The acting VC assured full support to the delegation in providing facilities to Somalian students. He stressed the need to enhance academic collaboration among the institutions of higher learning of the two countries.