Minister holds open court

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas held an open court in Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board office here on Wednesday, which was attended by a large number of people.

On the occasion, people complained against the Schools Education, Health, Wasa, police, Sui gas and other departments. The minister listened to people’s complaints and issued instructions on the spot to address them. Addressing the open court, the minister said: “Solving peoples’ problem is our responsibility and we will make efforts to resolve issues. The PTI government has laid the foundation of new corruption-free Pakistan where basic amenities would be made available to people on their doorsteps.

greets: Provincial Minister for Human Rights Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine congratulated PTI MPA Mahendar Pal Singh on his selection of being the first ever parliamentary secretary belonging to Sikh community. He applauded the efforts of Mahender for the party.