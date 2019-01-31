close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

Minister holds open court

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas held an open court in Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board office here on Wednesday, which was attended by a large number of people.

On the occasion, people complained against the Schools Education, Health, Wasa, police, Sui gas and other departments. The minister listened to people’s complaints and issued instructions on the spot to address them. Addressing the open court, the minister said: “Solving peoples’ problem is our responsibility and we will make efforts to resolve issues. The PTI government has laid the foundation of new corruption-free Pakistan where basic amenities would be made available to people on their doorsteps.

greets: Provincial Minister for Human Rights Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine congratulated PTI MPA Mahendar Pal Singh on his selection of being the first ever parliamentary secretary belonging to Sikh community. He applauded the efforts of Mahender for the party.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore