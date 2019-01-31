Aleem orders setting up model cattle markets

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has directed for establishing model cattle markets in all major cities of Punjab on state land and in the first phase six cities have been included in this plan.

It was decided here in a meeting of Cattle Market & Management Company chaired by the senior minister. He directed on the pattern of modern countries such cattle markets be established on public private partnership mode where all modern facilities be provided under one roof. He said that farming for animals providing meat and milk should be categorised on scientific pattern and people should be provide proper counselling along with meat process and marketing facilities through these cattle companies. He asked the Local Government Department to take steps to provide government land to these cattle companies and ensure proper security with basic facilities and veterinary doctors there.

Abdul Aleem said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has great importance for livestock sector in national development and ‘we all should take all possible steps in this regard’. He said that with the assistance of able and hardworking officers and cattle market companies will be recognised and more targets will be fixed to enhance their capacity. He said that these companies are basically aimed at providing facilities to the common man and if the steps are taken in the right direction heavy funds can also be generated. He said that he himself would be monitoring the working of cattle market company and no negligence would be tolerated. He said the development of livestock sector can boost rural and urban areas at the same time.

He was briefed by Secretary Local Government, Commissioner Lahore and MD Cattle Market Company and different proposals came under discussion. The meeting was told that Cattle Company has given satisfactory results in Lahore and Sheikhupura. After provision of maximum facilities in these markets entry fee on small and big animals can also be imposed, the meeting added. The minister approved new parameters for cattle market companies and directed for starting work immediately in this regard.

Moreover, he presided over another meeting to review different affairs of Gujranwala in which he directed Deputy Commissioner to point out government land by Monday evacuated in the recent encroachment operation. He said that such lands will be allocated for educational, health and other welfare purposes. He also directed for resolving the issue of Anjuman Taleem-e-Niswaan and providing them 10-kanal alternate lands for school purpose which will be at the disposal of Education Department. He also directed to provide 25 to 30 kanal piece of land for the construction of new hospital in Gujranwala. Minister Education Dr Murad Raas attended this meeting while Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala, Secretary Local Government and Special Secretary Education also briefed the meeting on Gujranwala affairs.