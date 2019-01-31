Punjab expanding Rescue 1122 service to remote areas: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the Rescue 1122 centres established at the tehsil and sub-tehsil level should be made functional immediately.

He said this while chairing a meeting at his office here. Addressing the meeting held to discuss different matters pertaining to Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue-1122, the chief minister said the Rescue 1122 director general should take immediate measures to make functional the centres. The government will provide all possible support to make the centres functional, he said.

The chief minister also accorded approval to launch of Rescue Scout Training Programme in colleges. He said the programme should be started within two months. He also directed the officers concerned to submit a detailed programme to the office concerned for starting helicopter ambulance service in the province. A plan should be devised by keeping in view every aspect to start the helicopter ambulance service, he said.

He observed that timely response by Rescue-1122 during natural calamities and accidents was of vital importance. Rescue 1122 is fulfilling the responsibility in a professional manner and Punjab government is also expanding its operations to the far-flung areas. He said that it had been decided to remove ban on recruitments to Punjab Emergency Service (PES) because it required human resource to deal with the emergency situations.

He directed the officers to immediately draft and submit a summery in this regard. He said it had been decided to enhance the emergency allowance of PES employees. A summery should be put up to the Chief Minister’s Office in this regard, he added.

He also called the meeting of Punjab Emergency Council next month. He said it was deplorable that its meeting was not called during the last eight years. The past government adopted a wrong attitude with the emergency service by not calling the meeting of Punjab Emergency Council, he added.

He said that Rescue 1122 was dealing with emergency situations and no delay should occur in its performance. He assured that other issues of PES would also be resolved on a priority basis and every support would be provided to it.

He said the PTI government considered the protection of life and property during calamities and accidents as its fundamental responsibility. PES DG Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed the meeting on the performance of the institution. The chief secretary, the secretaries of primary and secondary healthcare and specialised healthcare and medical education and others officers attended the meeting.

