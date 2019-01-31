NAB KP to hold public hearing today

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would hold a public hearing at the regional office today. As per the official communiqué, the bureau stated that in order to provide relief to the general public, the NAB KP has arranged public hearing at his office today from 2 pm to 4 pm. It said that the Director General NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farmanullah will hear the public complaints. The bureau asked that individuals having information about any incident of cheating public at large, fake businesses, fake housing schemes, assets beyond known sources of income, embezzlement of public funds or any other corruption are requested to visit the bureau for lodging the complaints. The public is advised to bring their written complaints along with CNIC and initial copies of evidence.