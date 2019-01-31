PML-N to take legal action against 11 KP councillors

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The PML-N has launched legal formalities to de-seat its 11 tehsil councillors, including six women, for breaching the party discipline. The 11 PML-N tehsil councillors had elected one of them as tehsil nazim with the support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the election held earlier this month. “We have served the 11 councillors with show-cause notices as a legal formality to de-seat them,” Zafar Mehmood, the district president of PML-N, told reporters here on Wednesday.
MANSEHRA: The PML-N has launched legal formalities to de-seat its 11 tehsil councillors, including six women, for breaching the party discipline. The 11 PML-N tehsil councillors had elected one of them as tehsil nazim with the support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the election held earlier this month. “We have served the 11 councillors with show-cause notices as a legal formality to de-seat them,” Zafar Mehmood, the district president of PML-N, told reporters here on Wednesday.