PML-N to take legal action against 11 KP councillors

MANSEHRA: The PML-N has launched legal formalities to de-seat its 11 tehsil councillors, including six women, for breaching the party discipline. The 11 PML-N tehsil councillors had elected one of them as tehsil nazim with the support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the election held earlier this month. “We have served the 11 councillors with show-cause notices as a legal formality to de-seat them,” Zafar Mehmood, the district president of PML-N, told reporters here on Wednesday.