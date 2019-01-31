close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

Khassadar martyred in South Waziristan attack

National

WANA: A Khassadar force man was martyred and another sustained critical injuries when unidentified assailants attacked them near the Scouts Camp area in Toi Khula tehsil in South Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday. Local and official sources said that unidentified persons opened indiscriminate fire on the Khassadar force near Scouts Camp area. As a result, Musa Kamal was martyred on the spot while Gul Janan sustained serious injuries. The sources said that the injured Khassadar was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana in a precarious condition. The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime. Local administration confirmed the incident, saying that an investigation had been started but no arrest could be made till filing of this report.

