close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

Widespread rains, thunderstorms expected

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

LAHORE: Met officials said that a westerly wave is present over the country and likely to grip most parts and may persist in upper/central parts till Thursday (today).

They predicted that widespread rain-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan Divisions), Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad Divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Bannu, DI Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, DG Khan Divisions, while at isolated places in Mirpurkhas Division.

Moderate to heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara Divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Snowfall over the hills is also expected in Malakand Division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malam Jabba & Upper Dir), Hazara Division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Wednesday, weather remained very cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, DG Khan Divisions and Islamabad. Wednesday’s minimum emperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -19°C while in Lahore, temperature was 3.3°C and maximum was 16.3°C.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan