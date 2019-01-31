close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

New rain spell turns weather cold again in upper Sindh

National

January 31, 2019

SUKKUR: Another spell of rain with cold wind on Wednesday entered in the upper parts of Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad and other cities that turned the weather cold and breezy.

The News learnt that the rain shower caused continuous power breakdown in those parts while gas loadshedding annoyed the residents. The rain water inundated the streets, while the severe cold compelled the citizens to stay at home. The MET office predicted more rain and cold breeze to continue for days to come.

