Smuggling bid foiled, 118kg hashish seized

MINGORA: The police on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a smuggling bid and seized over 118 kilogram hashish in the limits of Matta Police Station. Speaking at a press conference, a senior police official said that acting on a tip-off, the officials of Matta Police Station had erected a barricade to thwart the smuggling bid. He said the cops signalled a car to stop and recovered over 118 kilogram hashish and one kilogram opium from it. The official said the alleged smuggler, Khalid Khan, was also arrested.