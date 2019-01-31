Elders assure security forces of cooperation

BARA: Elders at a grand jirga assured the security forces of complete cooperation to check militancy in their respective areas. The elders from Mohmand, Afridi, Mullagori and Shalman tribes attended the jirga held at the headquarters of the Swat Scouts in Warsak on Wednesday.

Commandant Swat Scouts Tahir Khattak and local elders including Malik Abdul Manan Mullagori, Malik Fazle Maula, Malik Faizullah Jan, Mufti Abid Junaidi, Kifayatullah alias Jan, Haji Mir Khan and others attended the jirga.

Addressing the jirga, Commandant Swat Scouts Tahir Khattak asked the local elders to pinpoint the militants and the security forces would take action against them. He said that the owners of the properties where the security forces established checkposts would be paid rent. He said no effort would be spared to address the issues of the local population. The official urged the elders to strengthen the local peace committees. On the occasion, the elders assured the security forces that the people would not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the restoration of peace.