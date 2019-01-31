close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
January 31, 2019

6,000 litres of adulterated milk destroyed

PESHAWAR: KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority discarded over 6000 litres of adulterated milk after checking more than 200 samples of milk and yogurt during two-day checking camp at Gulbahar on Wednesday. After Hayatabad, it was second two-day camp of the authority and from Thursday it is going to organize similar camp at Bakhsho Pul on Charsadda Road.

During the two-day camp, the authority checked the samples and disposed of 6000 litres of adulterated milk. Meanwhile, the DG KP Food Safety Riaz Khan Mahsud said that the milk checking campaign of the authority reflects the confidence of the people wherein awareness among the people bout secured food is increasing in the people.

