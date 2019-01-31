Cabinet to discuss law and order situation today

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet in its meeting today (Thursday) will review the law and order situation in the country in the wake of recent incidents of terrorism in different parts of the country and will have discussion on political situation as well.

Well-placed sources told The News that the Sahiwal tragedy will also figure in the discussions. Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the meeting and it will deal with 21-point agenda. The federal cabinet is expected to review effective policies regarding softening of Pakistani visas, Haj Policy and Plan 2019 and Anti-Narcotics Policy 2018.

Adviser to the PM Dr Ishrat Hussain will brief the cabinet concerning NGOs. The cabinet will discuss and approve additional technical grant for the Prime Minister’s Youth Training Scheme (PMYTS) and an agreement for the promotion of sports between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.