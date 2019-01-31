Waseem feels secure after deal, vows to focus on game

KARACHI: Pakistan’s professional boxer Mohammad Waseem on Wednesday said that after signing a deal with TMK Global, a major company, he felt highly secured and would solely focus on his game now.

“Having signed the deal I feel happy and secure,” the 31-year-old former two-time World Boxing Council (WBC) world silver flyweight champion told ‘The News’ in an interview.On January 28, Waseem struck a three-year deal with the England-based boxing managing company in Dubai.

He said he was impressed by the treatment of the company which supported his training camp for his International Boxing Federation (IBF) world title bout against South Africa’s Moruthi Mthalane in July last year in Malaysia.

“I was given great respect during my stay in Dubai. I enjoyed that. They are professional people,” said Waseem, who stayed in Dubai for three days.“They know how to honour boxers. They have around 130 world champions. Working with them would be fantastic for me. I am excited for the new stint,” the former two-time Commonwealth Games medallist said.

After switching over to professional boxing in early 2015 following a superb 2014 in which he got bronze in the Asian Games and silver in the Commonwealth Games, Waseem shot to fame when he clinched WBC world silver flyweight crown in only his fourth professional bout in the summer of 2016.

He went on to defend it at the end of that year.Before joining MTK Global, Waseem was associated with AK Promotions of South Korea. Waseem has been told that he would undergo training in Scotland.

“I have been told that I will train in Scotland. Scotland is lucky for me in the sense that I won silver medal there in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games,” Waseem said.

He said that he would also play promotional fights before going for the world title bout. “They will definitely arrange promotional fights for me in the UK, the United States and other countries to build my name before the world title bout,” the Quetta-born fighter said.

Waseem has played nine bouts in his professional career, winning eight, including six knock-outs. His only loss was against Moruthi Mthalane in the IBF world title bout which the South African managed to win despite Waseem’s fantastic display.

Waseem also disclosed that MTK Global were interested in working in Pakistan. “They are expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan before taking any further step. They are also interested in organising my bouts in Pakistan,” the 2014 Incheon Asian Games bronze medallist said.

Waseem is all set to resume his training. “My first task is to get my passport renewed. Then I will start training. My focus will be on the world title. It will be a great day when I achieve that milestone,” said Waseem, who served Pakistan in amateur circuit for over a decade.Waseem’s deal with AK Promotions was productive but financially complicated. The brave fighter, nicknamed ‘Falcon’ overcame all financial hurdles to become the world’s top fighter.