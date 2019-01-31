Second league of Leisure Leagues Season 5 kicks off

KARACHI: The second league of the Leisure Leagues Season 5 started here at the Karachi United Football Foundation (KUFF) ground on Wednesday.

The ten participating teams are 7Squad, Joga Bonito, Junooni Choozay, Arabian FC, Karachilona, Killer FC, Anaari United, Chitral United, 911 and Football Maniacs.On the opening day, Junooni FC recorded a convincing 6-0 victory against Anaari United. Moiz Khan scored a hat-trick, Shahab Khan hit a brace, while Hassan Karim scored once for the winners.

Meanwhile, Chipa and Taha scored one goal each to help Arabian FC record a 2-0 win against Joga Bonito.Karachilona thrashed Killer FC 4-1 with Sher scoring two goals and Kamil and Essa scoring one goal each.Chitral United overcame 911 2-0. Asad and Abdullah scored one goal each.7Squad were powered by Abdullah’s goal in their 1-0 win against Football Maniacs.