PWF to field three top grapplers in Asian C’ship

KARACHI: Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) plans to field at least three top grapplers in the Asian Wrestling Championship pencilled in for April 23-28 in Xian, China.

“You know the financial position of the federation is not good but we will try our best to field at least three wrestlers in the Asian Championship,” PWF secretary Arshad Sattar told ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

Featuring in the Asian Championship is compulsory for the grapplers who want to participate in the World Championships to be held in Estonia in August this year. The global event serves as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The government has stopped releasing annual and special grants to national federations because of its ongoing reforms. “Reform process is on, but we plan to at least provide some training opportunities on foreign soil to our premier wrestlers Mohammad Inam and Inayatullah who have the guts to do well in the Olympic qualifiers,” Arshad said.

He said besides featuring in the World Championship Pakistani wrestlers would take part in the continental championship and a couple of qualifiers next year.The PWF has informed Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) that it wants to hold a camp on its own at the PSB Coaching Centre in Lahore. But the PSB has told the federation that it would have to pay fee for utilising the hall and accommodation. That forced the federation to drop its plan.