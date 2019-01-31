NZ look to salvage pride as India try out reserves

HAMILTON, New Zealand: Having already lost the series, hosts New Zealand will play for pride in the fourth One-day International against India on Thursday (today).

A 3-0 lead for India in a five-match series has jolted New Zealand’s ICC 2019 World Cup preparations. It hasn’t just been the losses that have hurt the Kane Williamson-led side, but the manner of those defeats.

On two occasions, New Zealand were dismissed for sub-200 scores and in the third game at the Bay Oval, where they eventually crossed 200, India chased the total down in just 43 overs.

Batting has been the main cause of concern for the hosts. The middle-order trio of Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham have got starts – Taylor went on to to score 93 in the third ODI – but it’s the top and lower-middle order that haven’t lived up to expectations.

Openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro have managed just 33 and 46 runs respectively in the three games so far and the likes of Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner and Colin de Grandhomme haven’t been to convert starts.

Hence, the pressure has fallen on bowlers to restrict the opposition, but with a batting line-up as strong as India’s, that’s been far from easy. The batting needs to step up if New Zealand are to register their first win.

James Neesham has returned from injury and may walk into the XI, and so could Todd Astle.For India, it will be a brief period without regular captain Virat Kohli, who has been rested from the final two ODIs as well as the Twenty20 International series to follow. Rohit Sharma will lead the side.

Kohli’s departure also opens a top-order slot in the batting order, and the most suitable candidate is the young Shubman Gill, who received his maiden ODI call-up before the series, but hasn’t played a game yet.

Gill averages 47.78 from 36 List A matches and rose to prominence with his Player of the Series performance in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2018 in the same country where he is now expected to make his debut.

In the bowling department, India may look to rest their front-line seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami and give opportunities to Mohammed Siraj and Khaleel Ahmed, the two pacers on the bench who may look to push their case for the World Cup later this year.