close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 31, 2019

SL suffer more setbacks ahead of Australia Test

Sports

AFP
January 31, 2019

SYDNEY: Sri Lanka’s preparations for the final Test against Australia suffered further setbacks Wednesday when coach Chandika Hathurusingha was stripped of his team selection responsibilities and their batting coach returned home for personal reasons.

Hathurusingha was officially removed from the on-tour selection panel, governing body Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said, although it is understood he still has a say on player decisions.“The majority decision of the manager, captain and members of the selection committee shall prevail on any selection made,” SLC said in a statement, without giving details about why the change was made.

It added that batting coach Jon Lewis was “on leave to attend a family matter”, with Avishka Gunawardena flying to Australia to replace him.The news came as injured bowlers Lahiru Kumara and Dushmantha Chameera returned home after picking up injuries in the first Test in Brisbane.Uncapped right arm fast bowler Chamika Karunaratne was picked to replace Kumara.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports