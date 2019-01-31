Gas bill

In December 2018, I received a gas bill of almost Rs30,000. Our monthly usage comprises one water geyser and routine cooking on gas stove. Since my neighbours, whose gas usage is more than mine, have received bills between Rs1,000 and 3000, I thought that the gas meter was out of order.

An SNGPL team came to my house and, without doing anything, announced that the meter was absolutely fine. It added that it was practical to get a bill of Rs30,000 with one geyser. The team implied that the exorbitant bill is because of the recent increase in gas prices.

Muhammad Ahmad Niazi

Lahore