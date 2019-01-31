close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 31, 2019

Gas bill

Newspost

January 31, 2019

In December 2018, I received a gas bill of almost Rs30,000. Our monthly usage comprises one water geyser and routine cooking on gas stove. Since my neighbours, whose gas usage is more than mine, have received bills between Rs1,000 and 3000, I thought that the gas meter was out of order.

An SNGPL team came to my house and, without doing anything, announced that the meter was absolutely fine. It added that it was practical to get a bill of Rs30,000 with one geyser. The team implied that the exorbitant bill is because of the recent increase in gas prices.

Muhammad Ahmad Niazi

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost