Living your dreams

In Pakistan, millions of dreams are abandoned and relinquished every day. Unfortunately, this has become a culture that children should follow what they are told to while choosing a career. This is where the trouble begins. Since there is no passion in the students, they do not strive for achieving those dictated goals. Individuals who are comparatively less sensitive bear the pressure, and somehow get through with the education phase without much demur. However, the more sensitive ones get entangled in a melancholic quagmire. Their mental and physical health deteriorates and many of them resort to drugs abuse.

Parents, educators and, more importantly, society need to realise that pursuing select professions is not the recipe to success. There are other successful career prospects as well. Instead of forcing to pursue a specific career, students should be allowed to consider other options as well. It is also economically viable to have diverse professionals in today’s global world. People shouldn’t be compel to kill their dreams to pursue someone else’s dream and that too at the cost of their mental health.

Rehan Hamid Karimi

Peshawar