January 31, 2019

Dying languages

Newspost

This refers to the article ‘When a language dies’ (January 26) by Shahid Siddiqui. I agree with the writer that Pakistan’s ingenious languages are dying due to the excess influence of some other languages. I think language is a tool that talks about specific traditions and values. Each language has unique characteristics. As Ezra Pound said, “The sum of human wisdom is not contained in any one language, and no single language is capable of expressing all forms and degree of human comprehension”.

In order to preserve the country’s local languages, the government should take some serious steps to promote them.

Asra Vistro

Sukkur

